Jharkhand: Burnt pages of Quran found near mosque; Hindus, Muslims condemn

However, both Hindu and Muslim communities of Fatehpur have condemned the act.

Burnt pages of the Holy Quran were found near a mosque in Fatehpur, Jharkhand

An alleged attempt to create communal fire was reported after burnt pages of the Holy Quran were found near Fatehpur Bazar Mosque in Jamtara district in Jharkhand.

Locals found the pages lying in the fields, around 300 meters from the mosque. However, both Hindu and Muslim communities have condemned the act, Hindustan reported.

Expressing deep concerns, Maulana Zulfikar Nizami of the mosque said that Fatehpur is a communally peaceful area and both communities have lived in harmony for years. “An attempt was made to disrupt this peace but some communal forces and they have failed,” he said.

On information, the Fatehpur police rushed to the spot, appealed for law and order and asked to inform any kind of disruptive activities.

It should be noted that Assembly elections are scheduled for 7 Indian states and one UT including Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir this year.

Tags
