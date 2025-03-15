Jharkhand: Clash during Holi procession leaves several injured, shops torched

Several people were injured after a violent clash erupted between two groups during a Holi procession in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Friday, March 15. The altercation escalated into arson, with at least three shops set ablaze.

Security forces were deployed, and officials have assured that the situation is now under control.

The clash occurred in Ghodthamba when a Holi procession passing through a specific route faced opposition from another group. The disagreement quickly turned into a heated argument, followed by stone-pelting from both sides.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as both groups engaged in violent confrontations, throwing stones and intensifying tensions in the area. The unrest lasted for nearly an hour before law enforcement intervened.

The superintendent of police Dr Bimal Kumar confirmed to Organiser, that investigations are underway to identify those responsible. “Action has already been taken against some culprits. Further identification is in progress, and strict action will follow. Some vehicles were also torched, but there were no major injuries,” he added.

While no major injuries have been reported, law enforcement agencies remain stationed in the area to prevent further violence as the investigation continues.