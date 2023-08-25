Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren knocks SC doors against ED summons

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 25th August 2023 7:36 pm IST

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court against a summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to him in connection with a money laundering case.

The writ petition has been instituted under Article 32 of the Constitution through advocate Shweta Singh Parihar in the top court as per the details available on the apex court’s website.

ED summoned Soren to appear before it on August 24 in connection with the land-grabbing case, where the central agency has already arrested 13 people, including an IAS officer.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Adani-Hindenburg case: 22 out of 24 probe reports final, SEBI tells SC

Soren had also skipped an interrogation on August 14 seeking more time from the central agency.

Previously, the Chief Minister was questioned in connection with the illegal mining case for around 10 hours along with his wife at ED’s Ranchi office.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused used documents from 1932 to wrongfully seize people’s lands and would tell the victims that their lands had already been sold by their fathers or grandfathers.

The accused allegedly took possession of the lands given on lease to the army and fraudulently sold them elsewhere.

Although the case is from Jharkhand, its ramifications are extended to Bihar and Kolkata.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 25th August 2023 7:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button