Jharkhand CM’s mother admitted to hospital with breathing problem

The hospital management claimed that her condition is 'stable now', and she is recovering fast from the complications.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th October 2023 8:41 pm IST
Jharkhand CM Soren calls meeting of UPA MLAs amid disqualification threat
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s mother Roopi Soren was admitted to a private hospital here after she complained of breathing problems, an official of the health facility said on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The hospital management claimed that her condition is “stable now”, and she is recovering fast from the complications.

Also Read
Jharkhand: 4 vehicles torched, pvt firm’s employees assaulted by Maoists

“She was facing breathing problems due to a chest infection. Her condition is improving now,” Hill View Hospital and Nursing Home Director Dr Nitesh Priya told PTI.

MS Education Academy

He said Soren was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th October 2023 8:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button