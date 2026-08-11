Jharkhand Exam row: Protests escalate, BJP calls for bandh

Ranchi: The agitation by students over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams escalated on Monday, August 10, with the police using water cannons and lathi-charging protesters to prevent a march to the assembly, even as the Enforcement Directorate launched a money laundering probe into the “anomalies”.

The Jharkhand CID also arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations, a top official of the state probe agency said.

Clashes between the protesters and police personnel took place in state capital Ranchi during the day, after thousands of job aspirants breached multiple barricades while marching towards the assembly, where the monsoon session was underway, officials said.

The agitators alleged that several students, including women, were injured in the police action, while Ranchi SSP said 14 officers suffered injuries in stone pelting and that CCTV footage will be analysed to identify miscreants who disrupted the “peaceful” protests.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who turned 51 on Monday, made a fresh appeal to the protesting students to resolve their grievances through “dialogue and trust”, while accusing opposition BJP of attempting to mislead the agitators for political gains.

The BJP, which gheraoed Soren’s house before the start of the march to the assembly, has called for a state-wide bandh on Tuesday to protest against the “use of force” against the students.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condemned the police action, saying peaceful protests should not be met with violence. The Congress is an ally of the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand.

“Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions,” the Congress leader said, urging the Jharkhand government to resolve their grievances at the earliest.

His remarks drew a sharp response from the BJP, which accused him of double standards since the Congress is part of the Hemant Soren-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand. Union minister J P Nadda alleged that Gandhi was an integral part of the state government and questioned whether he could hear the students’ voices.

In Ranchi, the police used water cannons near Jagannathpur Temple and fired several rounds of tear gas, as the protesters came within around 200 metres of the assembly. A fresh lathi-charge followed after they crossed the final barricade and reached Gate No 1, where the agitators staged a sit-in.

Meanwhile, the health condition of JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days over the issue, also deteriorated during Monday’s march. He was admitted to Ranchi Sadar Hospital after his blood sugar level dropped “drastically”, with doctors describing his condition as critical.

Despite his frail health, Mahto joined the march in an ambulance, carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren, and later addressed the protesters standing on a stretcher. His aide alleged that Mahto was injured during the police action.

Mahto said the agitation was for the future of lakhs of students in Jharkhand, and alleged that the administration was attempting to suppress their movement. He criticised the use of force, and said a government should address people’s grievances rather than use batons.

The students have been agitating in the state since July 25, demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, particularly the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination).

The agitators are also demanding comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

They are also seeking cancellation of several recruitment tests, including the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

The BJP has announced a statewide bandh on Tuesday, August 11, from 8 am to midnight over “police atrocities” against students. BJP state president Aditya Sahu alleged that hundreds of protesters were injured and accused the government of treating students like criminals.

Soren, in a social media post, said students had the democratic right to raise their concerns, and assured them that the government would examine their demands with “utmost seriousness and sensitivity”.

He also alleged that opposition leaders were attempting to mislead students for political gains, and urged the protesters not to fall into any political trap. The CM said the Jharkhand government is keen to make the examination system more transparent, technology-enabled, secure and accountable.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate launched a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in multiple recruitment tests, particularly the JSSC-CGL examination, while the Jharkhand CID arrested Khiangte in connection with the “anomalies”.

The 1988-batch IAS officer, who had earlier served as Jharkhand chief secretary, was appointed JPSC chairperson in February last year and resigned on July 22.

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His arrest took the number of people apprehended by the CID in the case to 20. The agency had earlier searched 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad.

The state government said it has agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC examination and backlog examinations of 2023 and 2025. Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar said the government had also voluntarily agreed to an ED probe, after evidence of financial irregularities emerged.

On the JSSC-CGL examination, however, Kumar said the Jharkhand government could not order its cancellation because it was conducted under court monitoring. The government has proposed a committee headed by a retired high court judge to oversee the CID investigation, but the protesters rejected the proposal.

He said reforms in the JPSC and JSSC standard operating procedures were also proposed, with inputs from IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIM-Ranchi and XLRI Jamshedpur.