Jharkhand: Man kills wife with brick over domestic dispute, arrested

Medininagar: A man allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife by hitting her head with a brick over a domestic dispute in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Sunday, April 12.
The incident happened in Aman-Chaun village in Hussainabad police station area on Saturday.
Hussainabad police station in-charge Chandan Kumar said the accused, Kush Kumar Singh, has been arrested.
“Preliminary investigation suggests that a domestic dispute between the couple led to the argument and in a fit of rage, he attacked his wife, Sarita Devi, with a brick,” Kumar said.
With help from local residents, she was taken to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a private hospital in Medininagar, he said.