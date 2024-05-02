Jharkhand: Maoist posters with poll boycott call spotted in parts of Palamu LS seat

Medininagar: Posters, allegedly put up by Maoists, were noticed in parts of the Palamu Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand, asking people to boycott the parliamentary elections, police said on Thursday.

The posters were spotted on the wall of an Anganwadi centre in Haidernagar, a senior officer said.

Voting in Palamu is scheduled on May 13.

“We have received information about the objectionable posters, allegedly put up by Maoists, in Haidernagar under the Palamu constituency. A police team reached the spot and removed such posters,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Hussainabad) Mukesh Kumar told PTI.

Such posters asking people to boycott the upcoming polls were also spotted in Baraiwa area.

An investigation is underway and no one has been arrested so far, the SDPO said.

The poll boycott call, suspectedly given by banned CPI (Maoists), created panic among a section of people in Haidernagar.

In the 2019 elections, Maoists blew up a BJP office in Harihargunj in the district.

The district police and paramilitary forces have jointly launched a massive campaign against the left-wing extremists in Haidernagar, Mohamnadgunj, Hussainabad and Pandu police station limits of the district, another officer said.

Earlier, CPI (Maoists) had given the poll boycott call in extremist-hit Singhbhum.