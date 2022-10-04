Jharkhand: Muslim man lynched to death by mob, cops dismiss Islamophobia

A 22-year-old Muslim man was lynched to death by a mob with axes, tangi and sticks in Gumla district on the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border. His motorcycle was also burnt.

The deceased – Ejaz Ansari – a resident of Jari in Jharkhand had gone to Patratoli in Chhattisgarh for some work.

Siasat.com spoke to Superintendent of Police Gumla district Dr Ehtesham Waquarib who said that an FIR has been lodged against five men.

22-year-old Ejaz Ansari, a resident of Jari, Jharkhand, was lynched in Gumla on the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border. The Mob attacked him with axes, sticks and rods. His motorcycle was found burnt in Patratoli. Police said Ejaz had gone to jail in other cases, including theft. pic.twitter.com/VBtLH5aiYt — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) October 4, 2022

The senior police officer added that Ansari had a criminal history. When asked if it is a case of Islamophobia, the SP dismissed it.

“Ansari had a criminal history. It is possible that he had an enmity with a local gang in Chhattisgarh and that can be a possible reason for the murder,” the SP told Siasat.com.

“The killers are from Chhattisgarh and hence we are in constant touch with the police there. However investigations are still underway and we cannot put a finger on anything yet,” the SP said.

Ansari’s family members were inconsolable when they heard the news. They threatened that if no action is taken against the killers, they will not accept Ansari’s body.

The SP said that he has spoken to the family members and assured them of justice. After the SP’s assurance, Ansari’s body was taken for the funeral.