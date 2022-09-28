Jharkhand: Muslim man murdered by Hindu friends over friendship with their sister

A 19-year-old Muslim young man was hacked to death in Jharkhand by his two Hindu friends allegedly for being friendly with their sister, on September 25

The murder took place in the Rutu district went the victim Shahbaz Ansari had gone out with the two accused – Omprakash Mahto (25) and Sushant Nayak (25). Soon the trio got into a fight leading to Mahto and Nayak hitting Ansari on his head. He died on spot.

झारखंड के मांडर में एक मुस्लिम नौजवान शहबाज़ अंसारी कि पीट पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। शहबाज़ के पिता ने अपने बेटे कि मौत का आरोप उसके दो दोस्त ओमप्रकाश महतो एवं सुशांत नायक पर लगाया है। पुलिस दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, एवं उनसे पूछताछ कर हत्या के कारणों का पता लगा रही है। pic.twitter.com/1N87pTQHCz — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) September 27, 2022

A case was registered in Mandar district police station the following day by Ansari’s father. Mahto and Nayak were arrested by the police on September 27 after they admitted to the crime. An FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120 (b) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Siasat.com spoke to investigation officer sub-inspector Sunny Davis Bara who said that Nayak did not approve of Ansari’s growing friendship with his sister Shikha.

“Nayak’s family and Ansari’s maternal grandmother were neighbours. Ansari would frequently visit his grandmother and soon he and Shikha became friends. This did not go down well with Nayak who on many occasions warned Ansari to stay away from his sister,” the sub-inspector told Siasat.com.

As matters became worse, Nayak hatched a plan with Mahto to murder Ansari. They took the young man with them to Rutu district and hacked him to death.

Ansari received several grievous injuries on his hand, legs, back and head. Mahto and Nayak are currently lodged in a Ranchi jail. Further investigations are on.