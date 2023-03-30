Jharkhand: Muslim man thrashed by Hindutva goons, rescued by Adivasis

A 42-year-old Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by Hindutva men in Balidih village of Jharkhand on suspicion of cow theft.

Manzoor Khan, who hails from Chichikala village of Jharkhand, is a welder by profession. He was on his way to work when his motorcycle was stopped by a few people.

In a viral video that has surfaced on social media platforms, Manzoor recalled the details of the incident.

“I was surrounded by a few men who enquired about my name. Upon realising I am a Muslim they accused me of stealing a cow from their locality,” Manzoor said.

Soon a mob of about 40-50 men turned up and started beating him mercilessly.

“I am a gate griller. They did not bother to listen to me and kept assaulting me ruthlessly. I was rescued by a few Adivasis who took me to a nearby hospital,” Manzoor said.

Manzoor said he recognised one of his attackers. “A person called Vicky was also present in the mob,” he said demanding FIR against his attackers.

Location: Hazaribagh, Jharkhand



Muslim man assaulted in Khandwa

In another similar incident, A Muslim young man was stabbed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa city.

According to reports, the victim was wandering through a locality when he was suddenly surrounded by a few Hindutva men who started questioning him.

After confirming his name and religion, he was stabbed by three people with a sharp object. The victim was taken to a district hospital. He is said to be in critical condition.