Maha: Hindu-Muslim clash in Aurangabad; police vehicle torched

Aurangabad: A mob of more than 500 persons allegedly attacked policemen in Aurangabad in Maharashtra after some youth belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities clashed among themselves, a senior official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Kiradpura, which has a renowned Ram Temple. People belonging to both communities shouted slogans followed by stone pelting at each other.

The trigger for the sudden violence is allegedly due to some miscreants playing loud music outside a mosque in Kiradpura, though officials have not commented on it so far.

Soon, it turned more violent with around 20 vehicles, including some belonging to the police, in the vicinity allegedly being set ablaze by the rioters.

Police teams were rushed there to combat the situation but even they were targeted by the stone pelters, and later an SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) team was also deployed there.

At one point, the police resorted to mild caning and bursting teargas shells to control the rioters as additional forces rushed there.

“We don’t know who the people, numbering 500 to 600, involved in the attack were. It started after some youth clashed. A combing operation is underway to nab them,” Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta said.

“The mob incident went on for almost an hour. The Ram Temple is safe. Around six to seven vehicles were damaged. No arrest has been made so far,” he added.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident that has left the minority-dominated city worried in the middle of the Holy Ramadan month of fasting.

Politicians play blame game

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve condemned the clashes and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen for the disturbances.

Condemning the developments, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut asked whether “these are the riots that are being feared” and said that “there is no home department in the state”.

Sena (UBT) strongman from the city Chandrakant Khaire said “Fadnavis is the mastermind of the arson-rioting that rocked the world-famous tourist destination of Ajanta-Ellora Cave temples.

On the other hand, the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP accused the Sena (UBT) of trying to play politics over last night’s rioting.

Hitting back, Fadnavis said that some persons – whom he did not identify – are deliberately making vituperative statements in an attempt to aggravate the situation and appealed to them to refrain from doing so, as the city is peaceful now.

AIMIM MP appeals for peace

State President of AIMIM and MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel called upon the government to launch a combing operation and weed out the culprits responsible for the night of disturbances.

In videos circulating on social media, Jaleel said the Ram Temple is safe and appealed for peace. “I appeal to all my Hindu and Muslim brothers to maintain peace. This is a holy month for us as well as for Hindus. Let us celebrate our respectful festivals with peace and harmony.”

“No Hindu inside the Ram Temple was hurt. The temple is completely safe. Please do not believe in fake news or videos. I also want the police to take stern action. We do not want an atmosphere of hate because of a few communal forces. They will not be dealt with the strictest punishment,” Jaleel said.

(With agencies inputs)