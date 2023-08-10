Jharkhand: ‘Obscene dance’ video in minister’s presence surfaces

Jharkand Education Secretary K. Ravikumar has issued a showcause notice to the District Education Officer Dinesh Mishra over the matter

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th August 2023 9:31 pm IST


Ranchi: A video of an obscene dance in the presence of Jharkhand Minister of Labour, Planning, Training and Skill Development Satyanand Bhokta at the inauguration ceremony of a new school building in Chatra has gone viral, following which the minister was criticised by the BJP and others.

BookMyMBBS

The minister was present as the Chief Guest at the inauguration ceremony of the new building of a school in Hunterganj block of Jharkhand’s Chatra district.

Also Read
Ex-BJP MLA kicks youth, forces him to lick spit in Jharkhand

In the video, it can be seen a boy is dancing in women’s clothes.

MS Education Academy

Bhokta was reportedly tapping the table when the boy was dancing. District Education Officer Dinesh Mishra was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand unit BJP president Babulal Marandi has criticised the government over the matter.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash tweeted this video and wrote: “How obscenity is being served in front of small children on the inauguration programme of a government school building in Jharkhand and that too in the presence of Hemant Soren-led government’s minister and other officials.”

On Thursday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) burnt the effigies of Satyanand Bhokta and District Education Officer Dinesh Mishra in Chatra.

The student organisation also took out a procession at Chatra district headquarters.

The ABVP members submitted “the way the minister was enjoying the obscene dance, it seems that his mentality is like this”.

Jharkand Education Secretary K. Ravikumar has issued a showcause notice to the District Education Officer Dinesh Mishra over the matter.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th August 2023 9:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button