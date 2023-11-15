Jharkhand: PM Modi visits tribal legend Birsa Munda’s birthplace in Khunti

Khunti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited tribal icon Birsa Munda’s birthplace Ulihatu in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, and paid floral tributes to him on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Modi, the first prime minister to visit Ulihatu, was accorded a warm welcome with locals dancing to the tunes of traditional instruments such as dhol and mandar.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

After paying floral tributes to the bust of Birsa Munda, Modi recalled his contributions to the freedom struggle.

He then interacted with the descendants of the tribal legend.

The prime minister also adorned a ’tilak’ from the soil at Birsa Munda’s birthplace, signifying its holiness.