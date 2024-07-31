Jharkhand: Saimul Sheikh beaten to death over ‘phone theft’; 3 detained

The grievously wounded Sheikh was found near a stone quarry in Jujighariya village.

A 22-year-old man named Samiul Sheikh was beaten to death with sticks and rods and strangled by Hindutva goons who thought he was a thief in Jharkhand’s Pakur district.

The grievously wounded Sheikh was found near a stone quarry in Jujighariya village. He was finally rescued by a group of villagers on Tuesday, July 30.

Shiekh was swiftly taken to the hospital but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A police complaint has been filed by Sheikh’s father stating that his son was accused of stealing a mobile.

The Musafil police, where the case has been registered, has so far detained three persons – Suraj Marandi, Anil Hembram, and Babudhan Murmu.

The body of Sheikh was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and investigations is ongoing

