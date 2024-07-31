Jharkhand: Saimul Sheikh beaten to death over ‘phone theft’; 3 detained

A 22-year-old man named Samiul Sheikh was beaten to death with sticks and rods and strangled by Hindutva goons who thought he was a thief in Jharkhand’s Pakur district.

The grievously wounded Sheikh was found near a stone quarry in Jujighariya village. He was finally rescued by a group of villagers on Tuesday, July 30.

A 21-year-old man named Samiul Sheikh was allegedly beaten to death with sticks and then strangled in Jugigarhiya village in Jharkhand’s Pakur. The incident has led to the detention of three individuals: Suraj Marandi, Anil Hembram, and Babudhan Murmu.



Shiekh was swiftly taken to the hospital but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A police complaint has been filed by Sheikh’s father stating that his son was accused of stealing a mobile.

The Musafil police, where the case has been registered, has so far detained three persons – Suraj Marandi, Anil Hembram, and Babudhan Murmu.

The body of Sheikh was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and investigations is ongoing