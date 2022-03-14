Jharkhand scores 880 runs against Nagaland, fourth-highest in Ranji Trophy

Kolkata: Jharkhand batters dominated the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal match against Nagaland to register the fourth-highest team total in the tournament’s history here at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Jharkhand batters amassed a massive total of 880 in their first innings, which is the fourth-highest team total in the Ranji trophy. The strong performance came on the back of a double-century and two other centuries.

Jharkhand batters were on the crease for 203.4 overs and were all out for 880 on Day 3. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Kushagra was the star for the Jharkhand team as he played a mammoth inning of 266. He scored these runs in just 269 balls with the help of 37 fours and two sixes.

Anukul Roy scored a quick fifty. Shahbaz Nadeem scored 177 runs from 304 balls hitting 22 fours and two sixes and Virat Singh 107 runs of 155 balls with help of 13 fours.

Hyderabad holds the highest total in the history of the Ranji Trophy. They had scored 944/6 against Andhra in 1993-94.

Tamil Nadu had notched up 912 runs against Goa in 1988-89. Madhya Pradesh had also scored 912 runs against Karnataka in the 1945-46 Ranji Trophy season.