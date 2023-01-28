Jharkhand: Section 144 imposed as two cops injured in stone-pelting

The incident took place in Dokadih village on Friday evening when members of a community refused to allow the immersion procession to pass through their locality.

Published: 28th January 2023
Ranchi: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in a village in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district on Saturday after two policemen were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Saraswati idol immersion, officials said.

The incident took place in Dokadih village on Friday evening when members of a community refused to allow the immersion procession to pass through their locality, they said.

When policemen tried to convince them, they started pelting stones in which two law enforcers were seriously injured, following which police resorted to firing in the air to disperse the crowd, a police officer said.

Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz told PTI, “It seems to be a pre-planned attack on policemen by some anti-social elements. Two policemen were injured in the incident. The accused are being identified and strict action will be taken against them.”

He said the situation is currently under control and Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the village.

