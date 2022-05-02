Jignesh Mevani addresses press conference

Jignesh Mevani addresses press conference
New Delhi: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani shares a word with Rajesh Lilothia, Chairman of the AICC SC Department, at a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani during a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

