Jigra event in Hyderabad: A chance to meet Alia Bhatt, when and where?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated movie Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is getting ready for a big pre-release event in Hyderabad.

This event is set to take place on October 8 at the Park Hyatt Hotel, starting at 4:00 PM. Fans of Alia Bhatt are excited, and this event will give them a chance to see more of what Jigra has to offer before its official release.

Star-Studded Event with Special Guests

The pre-release event will feature some of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and actor-producer Rana Daggubati will be attending as chief guests.

If you’re a fan of Alia Bhatt, you can book free passes for the event through the website youwemedia.com.

Jigra’s Telugu Dubbed Version

Jigra has already created a lot of buzz with its trailer, and the release of the Telugu dubbed version is expected to attract even more attention in the southern states. Rana Daggubati, who has shown strong support for the film, is confident that it will do well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Alia Bhatt’s popularity among Telugu audiences, especially after her role in RRR, is likely to bring good openings in these regions.

Jigra is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024, just in time for the Dussehra festival. It will be interesting to see how the film performs as it will be releasing on the same day as Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s comedy film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.