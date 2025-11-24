JIH MP unit launches ‘neighbours’ rights’ campaign

Bhopal: The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Madhya Pradesh Unit, has launched of a 10-day state-wide campaign on “Neighbours’ Rights” with the slogan “Ideal Neighbour, Ideal Society.”

Addressing a joint Press conference Dr. Hamid Beg, president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Madhya Pradesh Unit, made the announcement about the above campaign. The campaign is being run across the state along with all over the country from November 21 to 30, 2025. It aims to rekindle the spirit of good behaviour and goodwill towards neighbours and strengthen community ties.

The Madhya Pradesh State Jamaat president said: “Islam places great importance on the rights of neighbours and considers it the foundation of a harmonious society.” The Holy Quran clearly commands its followers to treat well not only immediate neighbours, but also those who come close to them as “temporary neighbours,” including co-workers, fellow travellers, and even people walking alongside us on the street. Through this campaign, we want to remind Muslims of these essential teachings and inspire them to be good neighbours, so as to present the true face of Islam to society.”

Dr. Syed Shahid Ali, Assistant President of the State Jamaat, said: “A society built on the foundation of good relationships automatically becomes an exemplary society. When neighbours treat each other with kindness, forgiveness and justice, the resulting ripples transform the entire society. We hope this campaign will not only resolve disputes between neighbours but also serve as a strong testimony to Islamic values ​​like compassion and social responsibility.”

Mohammad Imtiaz, Assistant President of the State Jamaat, explained that the campaign addresses the growing sense of isolation in urban areas, which is leading to the neglect of neighbourly relationships. He emphasized that the campaign aims to promote mutual empathy, cooperation, cleanliness, and traffic discipline, which Islam considers a social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Dr. Azhar Beg, a member of the Jamaat’s Core Advisory Committee, explained that the campaign will include various programs, such as meetings with neighbours of all religions, tea gatherings, special programs for women and youth, neighbourhood cleanliness drives, awareness rallies on rights of way, and cultural competitions. Special emphasis will be placed on reaching out to non-Muslim brothers and sisters to strengthen inter-faith harmony and dispel misconceptions about Islam. The campaign will include “Know Your Neighbour,” neighbourhood awareness. The campaign will also encompass cultural gatherings and plans for local committees to encourage continued discussion and follow-up after the campaign.

The press conference was coordinated by Brother Shahid Ahmed.