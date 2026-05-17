Jilted man dies during treatment after killing girlfirend in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: A man who slit his girlfriend’s throat in Mahabubnagar on Saturday, May 16, died at a government hospital later that night, the police said.

The deceased, identified as T Maniteja, attacked his girlfriend Vaishnavi at Nimmalabayigadda in Jadcherla town at around 4-5 pm, allegedly suspecting her of cheating him.

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After the attack, locals at the spot turned on Maniteja and assaulted him, leaving him with grievous injuries. He was taken to Mahabubnagar Government Medical College Hospital, where he died at 11 pm.

Mahabubnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police told Siasat.com that Maniteja’s body would be handed over to his family. A case is yet to be registered in the matter.