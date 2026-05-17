Jilted man dies during treatment after killing girlfirend in Mahabubnagar

Maniteja was admitted to Mahabubnagar Government Medical College’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 11 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th May 2026 12:20 pm IST
A young girl with long dark hair wearing a yellow and green traditional dress, smiling against a blue bac.
Maniteja and Vaishnavi

Hyderabad: A man who slit his girlfriend’s throat in Mahabubnagar on Saturday, May 16, died at a government hospital later that night, the police said.

The deceased, identified as T Maniteja, attacked his girlfriend Vaishnavi at Nimmalabayigadda in Jadcherla town at around 4-5 pm, allegedly suspecting her of cheating him. 

After the attack, locals at the spot turned on Maniteja and assaulted him, leaving him with grievous injuries. He was taken to Mahabubnagar Government Medical College Hospital, where he died at 11 pm.

Subhan Bakery

Mahabubnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police told Siasat.com that Maniteja’s body would be handed over to his family. A case is yet to be registered in the matter.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th May 2026 12:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button