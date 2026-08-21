Jindal Steel to build Centre of Excellence at IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One of India’s leading steel producers, Jindal Steel, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to establish a Centre of Excellence at the IITH campus in Kandi, Sangareddy district.

The MoU was signed on Thursday, August 20. The centre aims to accelerate the adoption of advanced steel solutions across infrastructure, engineering, construction and strategic industrial sectors. It will combine IITH’s technical capabilities with Jindal Steel’s manufacturing, metallurgical and engineering expertise to develop applications for structural steel.

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The initiative encompasses joint training, workshops, symposia, demonstration projects, internships, placements, and academic modules. Additionally, the centre will collaborate with government agencies and industry stakeholders to evaluate and scale the adoption of advanced steel solutions.

Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director of Jindal Steel, V R Sharma, said, “Partnering with IIT Hyderabad is a major step in expanding the use of high-strength and value-engineered steel across India’s infrastructure, engineering and industrial sectors. By combining IITH’s technical capabilities with Jindal Steel’s expertise, the centre will demonstrate solutions that are stronger, lighter, faster and more efficient across a wide range of applications.”