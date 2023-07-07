Jio distributes 700 internet-enabled phones in Telangana, AP

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 7th July 2023 3:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: Approximately 700 deprived citizens of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh received Jio Bharat phones at Jio Centers and Jio Points on Thursday.

From Friday, Jio Bharat telephone will be available in stores across India with an initial rollout of one million phones in the first phase.

According to a press release, it will be available in the market for Rs 999, making it an affordable internet-enabled phone. Users can subscribe to a monthly plan with 14 GB of data and unlimited calls. Additionally, an annual plan costs Rs 1,234 per year.

The Jio Bharat phone will support UPI payments, allowing users to conveniently perform digital transactions. Users will have complimentary access to the JioCinema and JioSavan apps on the device.

