Telangana: Govt reserves MBBS seats for Singareni Collieries employees’ children

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the reservation of seats for the children of Singareni Collieries employees at Ramagundam Government Medical College.

In an amendment to GO issued by the government, 23 out of the total 150 seats will be reserved under the all-India quota, while the remaining 127 seats will have a 5% reservation for the children of Singareni Collieries employees, providing 7 seats specifically for them. Health Minister Harish Rao expressed gratitude to Chief Minister KCR for ensuring equal opportunities for quality education.

The government’s decision to reserve seats for Singareni Collieries employees’ children in the medical college at Ramagundam was made to address the employees’ demand for special consideration.

Harish Rao emphasized that this move would benefit deserving candidates among the Singareni employees’ children by providing them with MBBS education. He acknowledged the significant contribution of Singareni Collieries employees to the state’s development and expressed the government’s commitment to offer high-quality medical education opportunities to their children. This reservation policy aims to empower many children of Singareni employees to become doctors.

Ramagundam Medical College will now have a total of 150 seats, and admission to these seats will be based on merit obtained in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The existing reservations for SC and ST categories will remain unchanged.

The decision was made following a review of representations submitted by Singareni Collieries employees to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Harish Rao highlighted that the chief minister’s decision reflects the government’s commitment to promoting inclusive development and providing equal educational opportunities to all sections of society.

The long-standing vision of establishing a medical college in every district is gradually becoming a reality. Secretary of the Health Department, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, issued Government Order of the Health Department GoMS 75, amending the medical and dental conditions for implementation of the reservation policy.