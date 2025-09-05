Jio rolls out unlimited data to celebrate 9th anniversary

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has rolled out free unlimited data for all users with graded duration based on their existing plans, the company said on Wednesday.

The company is offering one month of unlimited data for users subscribed to a plan priced Rs 349 onwards, starting September 5 to October 5, along with entertainment and other apps subscription bundled with the offer.

At present, Jio offers unlimited 5G data only to 5G smartphone users for plans priced at Rs 349 onwards.

“On Jio’s 9th anniversary, I feel truly humbled that more than 500 million Indians have placed their trust in us. Reaching this scale within a single nation is a reflection of how deeply Jio has become a part of everyday life. I want to personally thank every single Jio user for making this milestone possible,” Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani said in the statement.

The company is offering unlimited free data on weekends starting September 5 to 7 to all 5G smartphones irrespective of their plan cost.

4G smartphone users will also get unlimited 4G data with 3GB upper limit at high speed by paying Rs 39 for data during the weekend.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Jio has announced free service in the 13th month to subscribers who complete 12 on-time monthly recharges of Rs 349.

The company has announced a two-month service under Rs 1,200 plan for the new JioHome Connection.