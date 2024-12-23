Airtel beats Jio, Vi in attracting new subscribers in Telangana, AP in Oct: TRAI

Hyderabad: Bharati Airtel outperformed its competitors including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi), and BSNL as it emerged as the competition winner for new subscribers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, according to the latest Telecom Subscription Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), for October 2024.

According to the data, Airtel added 1,33,270 wireless subscribers in the region while Jio lost 2,91,300 subscribers in the same period, and Vi suffered a loss of 93,932 subscribers. Meanwhile, the state-owned BSNL listed 1,088 new wireless subscribers in October 2024. Airtel now has 33,741,507 subscribers in the region, topping any other players in the industry.

According to the national data, Airtel added 19.3 lakh new wireless subscribers across all telecom circles in October 2024, raising its total wireless subscriber base to 38 crore 54.1 lakh wireless subscribers.

According to the latest Telecom Subscription Data released by TRAI, telecom giant Reliance Jio suffered a major setback with over 36 lakh 37,60,863 subscribers moving away from them across India, in October 2024.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) also suffered a customer loss amounting to 19,77,162 subscribers discontinuing their services. Meanwhile, BSNL joined Airtel in positive performance in new subscribers in the country, with over five lakh (5,01,224) new subscribers in October 2024.

Wireless connections witness decline in India

According to the latest Telecom Subscription Data, 33.08 lakh (33,08,664) users ended their subscriptions in October 2024, continuing the trend of decline in total wireless subscribers in India. In September 2024, over one crore (1,01,10,989) subscribers ended or did not renew their subscriptions, showing a decline in the user base of wireless connections in the country.

In July 2024, private Telecom players, led by Reliance Jio had hiked their tariffs by over 20 percent, with Airtel and Vi following suit. This has led to a massive exodus among telecom users in India.