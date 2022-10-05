Jio to roll out 5G services today for limited users – Will you get invitation?

New Delhi: Reliance Jio is going to roll out 5G services on October 5 in four cities on a trial basis. Selected users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds.

The services will be launched in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Slowly, the beta trial services for other cities will be announced.

Who will get invitation for Jio 5G services?

Is there any process to register to get an invitation for Jio 5G services? This is the confusion prevailing among the Jio users.

The company has said that invited ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

In order to be invited for it, the subscribers need to satisfy the following conditions.

The customers need to be in Delhi, Kolkata, or Varanasi. The SIM cards must have been purchased in any of the four listed cities.

There is no way that the customer can request Jio to get an invitation. The telecom company will send SMS to the eligible customers for the 5G experience.

Those who get invitations need to give feedback to the company about the 5G services. If needed, the telco will make improvements.

Can you use your existing smartphone to use 5G services?

Though 5G SIM can be used in 4G-enabled smartphones, the blazing fast speed of the newly-launched services cannot be enjoyed.

In order to use 5G technology, customers must have to shift to 5G-enabled smartphones.

However, it may be possible that the company may eliminate the need to change the 4G SIM to use the 5G network. In such case, customers using existing SIM in the 5G-powered smartphones will be able to enjoy fast speed as companies can upgrade the SIM from the back-end.

Thus, to enjoy the high-speed internet of the 5G network, customers may not need to change their SIM cards, however, they must have to shift to 5G-enabled smartphones to use fast internet.