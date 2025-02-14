JioHotstar’s subscription plans: Rates and features explained

Mumbai: JioHotstar is a new streaming platform created by Reliance and Disney. It combines JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar into one service. This makes it a strong competitor to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in India.

What is JioHotstar?

JioHotstar is a new version of Disney+ Hotstar that brings together movies, TV shows, and sports. Users can watch popular content from Disney, Warner Bros., HBO, NBCUniversal Peacock, and Paramount. It also offers live sports like IPL, ICC tournaments, and Premier League football.

JioHotstar Subscription Plans

JioHotstar offers three main plans:

1. Mobile-Only Plan (Budget-Friendly)

• Price: Rs 149 for 3 months | Rs 499 per year

• Features:

◦ Only for mobile use

◦ 720p resolution

◦ Ads included

2. Super Plan (For Multiple Devices)

• Price: Rs 299 for 3 months | Rs 899 per year

• Features:

◦ Can be used on 2 devices (TV, laptop, or mobile)

◦ Full HD (1080p) resolution

◦ Ads included

3. Premium Plan (Ad-Free)

• Price: Rs 499 for 3 months | Rs 1499 per year

• Features:

◦ Can be used on 4 devices

◦ 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

◦ Ad-free (except for live sports)

What Happens to JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar Users?

• JioCinema Premium users: Automatically upgraded to JioHotstar Premium until their current plan expires.

• Disney+ Hotstar users: Can use their existing plan for three more months before switching to JioHotstar.

• Users with both subscriptions: Get a free JioHotstar Premium upgrade until February 28, 2025.

JioHotstar brings a huge content library, live sports, and great features at affordable prices. It is set to become India’s top streaming platform.