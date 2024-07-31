Jishnu Dev Varma sworn in as Telangana Governor

Published: 31st July 2024 5:35 pm IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy welcoming newly appointed Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

Hyderabad: Tripura former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma was sworn in as Telangana Governor on Wednesday in a function attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues.

Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of Telangana administered the oath to the new Governor.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and several senior officials also attended the function.

Earlier in the day, Varma was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport here where Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, DGP Jitender and others received him.

Thanking the President and the Prime Minister for appointing him as the Governor of Telangana, Varma had earlier said it is also a recognition for the people of Tripura as this is the first time, since Independence, that a person from his home state has been elevated to this post.

