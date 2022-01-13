Jitendra Singh Tyagi aka Wasim Rizvi arrested in connection with Haridwar event

Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi (formerly Wasim Rizvi) was arrested by the Uttarakhand police on Thursday, in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad case.

“Uttarakhand Police have arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi in connection with the Haridwar ‘Dharm Sansad’ hate speech case from Narsan border, Roorkee,” ANI quoted Swatantra Kumar, SP City Haridwar.

Uttarakhand Police have arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi in connection with the Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' hate speech case from Narsan border, Roorkee: Swatantra Kumar, SP City Haridwar

Uttarakhand Police on December 23, had registered a case against Tyagi, and others over his “hate speech” at the Haridwar event.

Uttarakhand Police in a tweet had said, “Taking cognizance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A IPC in Kotwali, Haridwar and legal proceedings are in progress.”

In the hate speeches, where the spiteful Yati claimed that no war has been won without weapons, General Secretary of Hindu Mahasabha Maa Annapurna asked at least 100 ‘soldiers’ to leave behind books and scriptures and pick up weapons to ensure the death of at least 20 lakh Muslims.

Another Hindutva representative from Bihar, Dharmadas Maharaj openly stated that he wished to kill the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for siding with the minorities, especially Muslims.

Anand Swaroop Maharaj, a Hindu leader and the president of Varanasi-based outfit Shankaracharya Parishad threatened a revolt of that of 1857 if the government does not listen to their demands of a Hindu Rashtra. He also threatened people, hotels, and restaurants in Haridwar not to celebrate Christmas or else face consequences.