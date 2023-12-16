Jitu Patwari replaces Kamal Nath as Congress president in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Jitu Patwari has been appointed as the new party president for Madhya Pradesh, thus replacing veteran leader Kamal Nath.

The decision was taken on Saturday, December 15. Umang Singar will be the new legislative party leader while Hemant Katare will be the new deputy leader.

Similarly, in Chhattisgarh, the party appointed Charan Das Mahant as the Congress legislature party chief, thus surpassing former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Deepak Baij continues as the state president.

The Congress party lost to Bharatiya Janata Party by a comfortable margin in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the recently concluded Assembly elections.