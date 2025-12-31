Jiya Shankar reveals her boyfriend on Instagram, shares photo

Mumbai: Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar has been making headlines over her personal life amid widespread rumours linking her to YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan. Speculation about the duo’s alleged engagement and an impending wedding began circulating on social media on Tuesday, leaving fans surprised.

However, Jiya has now firmly put the rumours to rest.

Jiya Shankar shares pic with mystery man

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie with a man whose identity she chose not to reveal. In the picture, the mystery man is seen kissing Jiya on the cheek. Sharing the photo, Jiya wrote, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025!”, making it clear that she is neither engaged to nor dating Abhishek Malhan.

Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan engagement rumours

The engagement buzz reportedly started after an entertainment page, Telly Khazana, claimed on social media that Jiya and Abhishek had made their relationship public and were planning to take the next step. The post quickly went viral, sparking renewed interest in their personal lives.

This is not the first time the two have been linked together. During their stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans frequently shipped them as a couple. Their collaboration on a music video after the show further fuelled speculation about a possible romance.

Actress’ official statement

Last year, Jiya had issued a strong clarification stating that she and Abhishek were never romantically involved and were only friends, adding that even their friendship had ended. The official statement read: “Saying this for one last time to whoever it concerns! I’ve got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship, and even that no longer exists. I don’t even follow any of these meme pages or have any knowledge of how this works.”

Abhishek Malhan has not yet reacted to the latest rumours.