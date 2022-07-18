J&K: Accidental blast kills Army captain, JCO in Poonch district

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th July 2022 12:05 pm IST
Captain Anand (left) and JCO Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh (right), who were killed in an accidental grenade blast (Photo: Twitter/Ekta Soni)

Jammu: An army captain and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

The blast occurred when the Indian army troops were performing their duties in Mendhar sector late Sunday night, PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand said.

It resulted in injuries to Captain Anand and JCO Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh. Though they were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Command Hospital in Udhampur, they succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

MS Education Academy

Captain Anand hails from Champa Nagar area in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh is from Pokhar Bhitta village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button