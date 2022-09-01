J&K admin has adopted zero tolerance policy against drug traffickers: LG

Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Manoj Sinha.

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug dealers and traffickers.

Sinha launched the ‘Nasha Mukt’ (drug addition free) campaign by flagging off joint teams of various departments here.

“It is the collective responsibility of the society to join this fight against the drug menace”, he said, adding that the administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug dealers and traffickers.

Sinha said a new campaign — drug-free city and village — has been launched on Thursday.

The representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) & Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been requested to work with the administration and ensure that villages and wards are made drug-free through a proactive approach, he said.

