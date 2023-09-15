J&K: Candlelight vigil held to pay tribute to slain officers

For the first time ever, local residents of various districts in Kashmir Valley stepped out to express solidarity with the families of the three officers killed in the ongoing gunfight in Anantnag district.

Scores of people in Shopian, Pulwama, Kupwara, Srinagar, and Ganderbal districts held candle vigil and paid tribute to the slain officers. The people carried banners with messages of solidarity with the bereaved family members.

While taking to X (formerly Twitter), IAS officer and deputy secretary in the department of ministry of culture, Shah Faesal, shared video clips of locals residents coming out in support of the security forces.

“Proud to see the brave youth from my native village in Kupwara coming out with this candle march against terrorists, to express solidarity with those martyred in the Kokernag encounter (sic),” he posted.

Proud to see the brave youth from my native village in Kupwara coming out with this candle march against terrorists, to express solidarity with those martyred in the Kokernag encounter. — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) September 14, 2023

Police personnel also joined the locals at the clock tower in Shopian district to pay their homage.

Three security force officers including an Army colonel were killed in an encounter with militants on Wednesday, September 13. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and succumbed later.

As the gunfight raged on, another soldier succumbed to his injuries, taking the toll to 4.

