J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th January 2024 9:01 am IST
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Chotigam area of the south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

