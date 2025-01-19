J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Sopore

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between the security forces and terrorists at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, officials said.

Sources with Jammu and Kashmir Police told IANS that the exchange of fire took place when a team of security forces were busting a suspected terrorist hideout in the area.

Security forces retaliated and opened fire after the terrorists fired a few shots.

The area has been cordoned off and an operation started.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Security forces have also taken casualties.

What is significant is that terrorist activities are now spreading in areas of Jammu and Kashmir that were relatively free from such incidents, like Srinagar in Kashmir and areas of Chenab valley, Udhampur and Kathua in Jammu.

While most operations in Kashmir are initiated by security forces with the help of intelligence inputs, in Jammu, the highly trained terrorists have been ambushing vehicles and using grenades and armour-piercing bullets, as well as M4 assault rifles.

Sources say the rising graph of militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level.

The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism, calls for stronger security measures, and heightened public concern.

Analysts say that over the last couple of years, Pir Panjal region dividing the Kashmir Valley from Jammu has witnessed a surge in militancy.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains and to areas that were free from militancy where they hide.

Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu and Kashmir involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces.

The rising graph of terrorism also goes on to highlight the urgency of reassessing and strengthening the security grid to ensure the safety and stability of the region.