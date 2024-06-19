J&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla

Officials said that the security forces had started a cordon and search operation early morning in the Hadipora village in the district.

Published: 19th June 2024 3:19 pm IST
Representative Image

Srinagar: An encounter started on Wednesday between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials said that the security forces had started a cordon and search operation early morning in the Hadipora village in the district. A joint team of police and security forces had input about the presence of terrorists in that area following which the search was launched.

“As the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on. All exit routes for the holed-up terrorists have been sealed,” officials said.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated. More details are awaited.

