J&K: Fresh encounter between forces, militants begins in Poonch

Jammu: A fresh encounter started on Monday between the terrorists and the security forces in J&K’s Poonch district.

Earlier today, in a joint operation by the army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, two terrorists were killed in Bahadur sector of Poonch district.

Nagrota headquartered White Knight corps of the army said on its official Twitter page today evening, “Operation Trinetra 2, based on specific intelligence a joint cordon and search operation was launched in general area Sindarah & Maidana near Surankote tehsil in Poonch by troops of #Indianarmy and #SOG, @JmuKmr Police.

“Contact established. Intense firing going on, area cordoned.”

Meanwhile, in the nearby area along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati Sector, another encounter between the forces and militants took place on the intervening night of July 16-17.

“Based on specific intelligence a joint cordon and search operation was launched in General area Sindarah & Maidana near Surankote tehsil, Poonch by troops of IndianArmy and SOG, JmuKmrPolice,” Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

It said contact was established with the hiding terrorists, leading to an intense gunfight.

The encounter was continuing when reports last came in.

(With inputs from the agencies)