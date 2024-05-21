J&K: Imran Ansari assaults policeman at polling booth in Baramulla

The Jammu Kashmir People’s Conference leader Imran Reza Ansari assaulted a policeman when the politician and his supporters tried to barge into a polling booth in Pattan town of Baramulla district and tried to create a ruckus.

According to The Kashmiriyat, station house officer Khalid Fayaz’s nose was fractured in the altercation. He has been referred to the Government Medical College Baramulla.

“Everything was normal but Imran Ansari and his supporters who appeared at the polling station tried to create disturbance. They tried to break the doors and window of the polling station and when we tried to intervene, he (Imran Ansari) and his supporters assaulted me,” Fayaz was quoted by The Kashmiriyat, adding that Ansari and his supporters fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Ansari and his supporters.

In a similar incident, a polling officer was assaulted by political workers at a polling station in Devar Pattar. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.