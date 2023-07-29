J&K L-G joins 10th Muharram procession in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday joined mourners during the 10th Muharram procession in Srinagar’s Bota Kadal area.

This is the first time in the last 34 years that a head of administration has joined a Muharram procession.

Accompanied by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Bidhuri, the L-G paid glowing tributes to Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet of Islam.

The 10th Muharram marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his followers at the hands of Yazid’s army in the Karbala area of present-day Iraq.

Scores of mourners were present during the Muharram procession for which special arrangements for security, healthcare and refreshments had been made by the authorities.

Sinha also distributed refreshments among the mourners.

The procession will end at Imambada in Zadibal locality of Srinagar.

Photo: IANS

