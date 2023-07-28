J&K: Muharram procession floats over Dal lake in Srinagar

Scores of Shia Muslims from across the Valley took part in the procession taken out on 8th Muharram in Srinagar

Photo of Muzamil Bhat Muzamil Bhat|   Updated: 28th July 2023 9:03 pm IST
Kashmir Shiite mourners took out 9th Muharram Procession in boats in the interiors of Dal Lake

Srinagar: Scores of Shia Muslims from different parts of the Valley participated in a Muharram procession taken out in the interiors of Dal lake, from Rainawari to Kaenkech on 9th of Muharram, July 28.

BookMyMBBS

Mourners including men, women and children were seen holding flags, and beating their chest in the memory of Imam Hussain, the Prophet’s grandson.

Ashura, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of the Iman Hussain, his kin and faithful companions in the deserts of Karbala 1400 years ago, is being commemorated in Kashmir.

MS Education Academy

Kashmiri Shia Muslims mourners take out a procession in boats in the interiors of Dal Lake
A man sprinkles rose water on mourners in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar
Kashmiri Shia Muslims mourners take out a procession in boats in the interiors of Dal Lake
Kashmiri Shia Muslims mourners take out a procession in boats in the interiors of Dal Lake
Mourners walk over a wooden bridge towards a assembly point ahead of the Muharram procession
Kashmiri Shia Muslims mourners take out a procession in boats in the interiors of Dal Lake
Kashmiri Shia Muslims mourners take out a procession in boats in the interiors of Dal Lake
Kashmiri Shia Muslims mourners take out a procession in boats in the interiors of Dal Lake
Scores of Shia Muslims from across the valley took part in the procession

Tags
Photo of Muzamil Bhat Muzamil Bhat|   Updated: 28th July 2023 9:03 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button