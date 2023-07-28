J&K: Muharram procession floats over Dal lake in Srinagar

Srinagar: Scores of Shia Muslims from different parts of the Valley participated in a Muharram procession taken out in the interiors of Dal lake, from Rainawari to Kaenkech on 9th of Muharram, July 28.

Mourners including men, women and children were seen holding flags, and beating their chest in the memory of Imam Hussain, the Prophet’s grandson.

Ashura, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of the Iman Hussain, his kin and faithful companions in the deserts of Karbala 1400 years ago, is being commemorated in Kashmir.