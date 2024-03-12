J&K L-G Sinha lays foundation of PoJK Bhawan in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Bhawan here at Suketar on Tuesday.

With this, L-G Sinha fulfilled the long pending demand of families displaced from PoJK and West Pakistan.

The Bhawan will be constructed on the 40 Kanals and 17 Marla area. It will consist of a Balidan Stambh and an Amphitheatre besides other infrastructure to showcase their rich cultural heritage and provide the community office space for meetings and to run the operations for the welfare of displaced persons.

An official statement said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave displaced families all the rights and other benefits after a long wait of over seven decades.

“Now, they have the same rights as any other citizen of the country and various other new opportunities are being made available to them. The displaced persons cannot only cast their vote, and contest an election, but also fulfil their aspirations of receiving professional education and government jobs,” it added.

“The government is committed to providing land title and ownership rights to displaced persons. The government is also organising special camps for displaced families in different tehsils of Jammu, Samba and Kathua for saturation of various government schemes, skill development and self-employment of youth, women empowerment and provide support to the farmers of the community,” the statement said.