J&K: Leopard attacks nearly dozen goats in Samba region

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd April 2023 5:05 pm IST
Mumbai woman escapes mauling, scares off leopard with her walking stick!
Representative Image

Jammu: A leopard killed nearly a dozen sheep in the Gurha Slathia area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Sunday, police officials said.

Joint teams have been formed and traps placed to capture the big cat, they said.

Also Read

The leopard ventured into the Ghar Mandi locality of Gurha Slathia from the nearby forest area and attacked a herd of goats, they said, adding that while eight goats were found dead on the spot, three others are missing and are believed to have been taken away by the animal.

MS Education Academy

A couple of days back, a girl sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a leopard near the Parmandal area.

The wildlife department has been informed about the frequent visit of leopards in the villages adjoining the forest area, officials said, adding that the animal will be caught soon.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd April 2023 5:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button