J&K logs 687 new cases as Covid continues to spiral in UT

Jammu: Covid infection continued to spiral on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir as 687 new cases came to light during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said 687 tested positive, 437 in Jammu division and 250 in Kashmir division while 3 patients succumbed in Jammu division taking the number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K to 4,541.

So far, 3,44,652 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 3,36,581 have recovered.

A total of 135 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday.

The number of active cases is 3,531 out of which 2,032 are from Jammu division and 1,499 are from Kashmir division.

A total of 52,543 doses of vaccine have been administered during the last 24 hours, and 52,018 tests were conducted across J&K during this period.