J&K man booked for using Pak flag as WhatsApp display pic

Magre has been booked for "prompting enmity on grounds of religion, language, caste, race or community and imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration", police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th May 2025 3:39 pm IST
WhatsApp, Instagram preferred platforms for cybercrime: Report
Representation Image

Shimla: Police in Shimla have booked a man for using the image of a Pakistan flag as his display picture on WhatsApp, officials said on Sunday.

Adil Magre — a native of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir living near the Lakkar Bazar in Shimla since 2016 — works with a private gas agency in the state capital, they said.

MS Creative School

A case under Sections 196 and 197(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Magre, they said.

