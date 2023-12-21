J&K: Militants attack army vehicles in Poonch, 3 jawans injured

Srinagar: At least three Indian Army personnel were injured after militants ambuscaded two Army trucks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, December 21.

According to the reports, the vehicles came under attack at Dera Ki Gali, or DKG, in Poonch’s Surankote area around 3.30 pm.

Following the attack, the area has been cordoned off, and the reinforcements were purportedly sent there. The militants attacked a truck and a gypsy, leaving at least three Jawans injured, an official stated.

“Based on hard intelligence, a joint operation was launched in Gen Area DKG last night. Contact has been established this evening, and an encounter is in progress. Further details are being ascertained,” the spokesperson told NDTV.