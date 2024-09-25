J&K: PDP district president along with his team joins BJP

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) district president Dapinder Singh Romi, along with several others, joined the BJP here on Wednesday.

The new members were welcomed by Jammu and Kashmir BJP working president Sat Sharma, along with deputy in-charge Ashish Sood.

Sharma expressed confidence that the inclusion of new members would strengthen the party further. “More people are being drawn to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and they are embracing the BJP,” he said.

He added, “The BJP will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir on its own.”

— BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) September 25, 2024

Sharma claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 under PM Modi’s leadership has brought peace to the Union Territory. “People are now living with dignity. A record number of tourists are visiting, and film shoots have resumed after more than three decades,” he said.

He criticised the National Conference (NC) and the Congress for their role in “fostering” terrorism and unrest in the region.

“These parties are now pledging to release jailed terrorists and stone-pelters. They want to bring death and destruction back to Jammu and Kashmir,” Sharma said, challenging the Congress to clarify its stance on Article 370 and the reservation rights for Gujjars, Pahadis, and OBCs, which he said were secured by the Modi government.

Sood, while addressing the gathering, expressed confidence in the BJP’s “growing” popularity.

“There is a strong wave of support for the BJP, and after visiting various areas across Jammu and Kashmir, I am certain that the BJP will form the next government with full majority,” he asserted.