J&K Polls: Seizures worth Rs 130 cr made, 1,263 MCC violations reported

Jammu: A total of 1,263 violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were reported and cash and other materials worth Rs 130 crore were seized during the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, according to poll officials.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P K Pole said that the police department has made the highest seizure at Rs 107.50 crore.

Out of the total 1,263 MCC violations reported till date, 600 stand closed after enquiry and taking appropriate action, he said.

He said 364 complaints are under investigation which too will be disposed of soon besides notices have been issued to 115 candidates, political parties, media houses and others for alleged MCC violations.

Taking stern action against illegal activities involving drugs, cash and liquor, the enforcement agencies have registered 32 FIRs, the CEO said.

“Seizures worth a total of Rs 130 crore have been made by different enforcement agencies in J-K during ongoing assembly elections 2024 till now,” Pole said.

Giving details, he said that the police department made seizures worth Rs 107.50 crore followed by CGST with Rs 9.88 crore, SGST/CT with Rs 8.03 crore, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with Rs 2.06 crore, the income tax department with Rs 87 lakh and the State Excise Department with Rs 50 lakh respectively.

As many as 7,088 permissions have been given to different political parties and candidates regarding rallies, processions, opening of party offices, vehicles, display of banners, flags, pamphlets, hoardings, street corner meetings, door-to-door canvassing, etc.

Voting for the third and final phase is scheduled for October 1. The voter turnout was robust in the earlier phases, with 61.38 per cent participation recorded in the first phase on September 18 and 57.31 per cent in the second phase on September 26.

This is the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, with the results set to be announced on October 8.