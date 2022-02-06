J&K reports 1,151 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 6th February 2022 7:59 pm IST
Anti-Covid pills work against Omicron, antibody drugs less effective
Representative Image

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 1,151 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,46,648 while nine more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 511 were from the Jammu division and 640 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 197 cases followed by 168 cases in Jammu district.

MS Education Academy

There are 17,412 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,24,521, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,715.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button