J&K reports highest single-day jump of 2,456 Covid cases

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 14th January 2022 7:31 pm IST
Israel shortens quarantine period for COVID-infected people to 7 days
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Jammu: In the highest single-day jump since the beginning of the pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir reported 2,456 fresh Covid cases on Friday.

An official bulletin said that of the 2,456 positive cases detected on Friday, 934 were reported from Jammu division and 1,522 from Kashmir division.

A total of 380 persons recovered from the virus on Friday, 211 in Jammu division and 169 in Kashmir division.

MS Education Academy

Five patients succumbed to the dreaded virus on Friday, 3 in Jammu division and 2 in Kashmir division, taking J&K’s overall Covid death toll to 4,557 till date.

So far, 35,2623 people have been infected with Coronavirus in J&K, of which 33,8063 have recovered.

The Union Territory presently has 10,003 active cases, of which 4,802 are in Jammu division and 5,201 in Kashmir division.

A total of 72,309 doses of vaccine were administered to the beneficiaries in J&K in the last 24 hours.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button